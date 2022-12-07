Djokovic to warm up for Australian Open return by playing in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic will feature at January's Adelaide Invitational, just one year on from being deported from Australia.



It was confirmed last month Djokovic is free to play at the Australian Open after a three-year ban imposed on him entering the country was overturned.



Back in January, Djokovic was at the centre of huge controversy following his attempts to play in Melbourne despite not receiving a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.



That led to Djokovic being deported, having his visa cancelled on public health grounds, and hit with an automatic three-year ban on entering Australia.



However, immigration minister Andrew Giles handed Djokovic a visa after the vaccine mandate that was in place earlier this year was no longer a barrier to his participation.



As such Djokovic, a record nine-time Australian Open champion, will warm up for his return to Melbourne by playing in Adelaide, where the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, and Andy Murray will also be involved.



Djokovic was the victor at the season-ending ATP Finals in November and is targeting a 22nd grand slam title, which would take him level with Rafael Nadal as the most singles slams held by a male player.



