NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects a major Russian offensive in Ukraine in the spring.



"What we see now is Russia actually trying to have some kind of 'freeze' of this war, at least for a short period of time, so they can regroup, repair, recover - and then try to launch a bigger offensive next spring," he said at the Financial Times's Global Boardroom event on Wednesday.



Stoltenberg had emphasized in the past that further developments in a war were difficult to predict.