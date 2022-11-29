Rashford brace as England beat Wales 3-0 to advance in Qatar

Marcus Rashford scored a brace and Phil Foden the other as England trounced Wales 3-0 on Tuesday to secure first place in World Cup Group B and a last-16 berth along with the United States who edged Iran 1-0 in the other game.



Rashford curled home a free-kick in the 50th, won the ball two minutes later which led to Foden's goal, and then got the third himself again in the 68th in Al Rayyan.



Both players had been among four new England starters after their impressive opening 6-2 against Iran was followed by a meagre 0-0 draw with the US.



Euro 2020 finalists England finished top of the group and now face Group A runners-up Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.



The US will play Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday after leapfrogging Iran from Christian Pulisic's 38th minute winner in Doha.



Iran failed again in their sixth attempt to finally get out of the group stage, and winless Wales were bottom in only their second World Cup, 64 years after a 1958 debut.



There was plenty of emotions around both games given that England and Wales are two British teams and the US v Iran game featured two bitter political foes.

