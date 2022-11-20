France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury

 Contact Us
Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after the France striker suffered an injury blow on the eve of the tournament. He has been troubled by physical setbacks this term and the most untimely and crushing of all blows for the 34-year-old came on the day before Qatar 2022 was set to get under way. Benzema only resumed full training with France on Saturday, after recent muscle trouble, but he could not complete the squad session due to injury. He underwent tests that produced results ruling him out of the tournament.

Reuters SPORTS
Published November 20,2022
France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training, the French football federation said on Saturday.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, was forced to leave defending champions France's training session earlier on Saturday.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us," said coach Didier Deschamps in a statement.

France, already without influential midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante because of injury, open their campaign against Australia in Group D on Tuesday.