Mauro Icardi leads Galatasaray to crucial Istanbul derby win against Besiktas

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Galatasaray defeated Besiktas 2-1 on Saturday in a thrilling derby.

Galatasaray broke open the scoring with a close-range finish from Icardi in the 18th minute. He was assisted by Baris Yilmaz at the Lions' home ground, NEF Stadium.

Ten minutes later, Besiktas leveled the match when Cenk Tosun scored on a right-footed volley in the area with an assist from Romain Saiss.

Galatasaray took the lead in the 59th minute on a header from the Argentine to cap the scoring.

The result catapulted Galatasaray to second place with 24 points while Besiktas remained in the fifth spot with 22 points on matchday 13 of the Turkish Super Lig.