Russian forces suffering 'serious losses' in east: Zelensky

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. Zelensky said he believed Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance".

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 06,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the Russian forces are suffering "serious losses" in the east of the country.

He also added that Russia is readying new attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly on energy.

