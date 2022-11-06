Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Khan discharged from hospital

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was discharged from hospital on Sunday, days after he narrowly escaped an assassination bid during a protest march.



Khan, who was shot in the leg, was seen being taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair by the local media.



Earlier, he announced he would resume the protest march against the government from the point where he was shot on Tuesday.



There were conflicting reports about his injuries and the number of bullets that hit Khan and it is not yet clear how long it would take him to achieve a full recovery.



Khan was leading a protest rally near the town of Wazirabad as part of his plan to march on the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to call snap elections when the gun attack took place on Thursday.



Khan had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general from the intelligence agency for the attack on him and said they all must resign for impartial investigations.



Police arrested a suspect immediately after the attack who had confessed to shooting at Khan in a bid to kill him.



However, police have been reluctant to register a case of the incident because Khan wanted to implicate a senior military officer, meaning he would have to be arrested and investigated.



Khan came to power after a controversial victory in national elections in 2018 that were tainted by allegations of manipulation by the country's powerful military in his favour.



He was removed by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April.