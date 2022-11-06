Fireworks explode in Mexico, leaving several injured

17 people were injured when fireworks exploded in an accident during a festival in Mexico.



A powerful explosion took place on a platform equipped with fireworks during the festivities held with the wide participation of the public in the town of Tehuetlan in the Mexican state of Hidalgo.

After the fireworks exploded like a bomb, the citizens fled in panic, causing a stampede, while 17 people were injured with burns on their bodies due to the explosion.

While it was stated that there were 3 children and 2 pregnant women among the injured, it was stated that the health condition of one of the injured children was serious.

Local administrators stated that the fire that broke out after the explosion was extinguished quickly by the firefighters present at the festival area.

The Hidalgo State Attorney General's Office announced that an investigation has been launched into the accident.