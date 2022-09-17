Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured

Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points.

There was bad news for the hosts, however, as their captain Marco Reus was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary against England this month, had turned his ankle in the 32nd minute.

Reus sat out Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning run after being injured in their final warmup game before their departure to Brazil. He also missed Euro 2016 due to injury.



