Turkish football icon Arda Turan hangs up his boots

Turkish footballer Arda Turan confirmed on Monday his retirement at the age of 35.

"Now it's time to hang up the boots, in tears but with courage," Turan said in a video post on Twitter.

Turan started his senior career at Galatasaray in 2004 and helped the Lions win one Super League title, one Turkish Cup trophy, and one Turkish Super Cup.

He joined Atletico Madrid in 2011 and clinched the La Liga title in 2014 and UEFA Europa League in 2012.

Turan moved to Barcelona in 2015 to win the La Liga title in 2016.

In his two and a half years at Barca, he bagged two Copa del Rey trophies, one Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Turan made his way to Türkiye in 2018 as Basaksehir loaned him from Barcelona. He, however, did not live up to Basaksehir's expectations, producing just two goals in 39 games between 2018 and 2020.

Turan rejoined Galatasaray in 2020.






