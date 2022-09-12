Medvedev threatens Ukraine as Zelensky rejects negotiations with Russia

Russia still demands the total surrender of Ukraine "on its own terms," Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council said.

His remarks came after the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the impossibility of negotiations with Russia until the war ends.

"A certain Zelenskyy said that he will not hold a dialogue with those who issue ultimatums," Medvedev said on his Telegram page.

"This year's ultimatums are a mere warm-up before the demands [to be made] in the future. And he knows these: the total surrender of the Kyiv regime on Russia's terms."

Zelensky had said before that it was still impossible to negotiate the end of the war with Russia since there was no adequate offer.