Greece took part in banditry in international waters: Turkish official

By opening fire on a ro-ro ship in international waters, Greece engaged in banditry, said the spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Monday.

"The last time they opened fire on a ro-ro ship, let's put it clearly, this is brigandage. This can't be called an accident or unintended aggression," Omer Celik told reporters in the capital Ankara after a meeting of the party's Central Decision and Executive Board.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is aware of the provocations that Greece is trying to make, Celik said they are following the situation seriously.

Greece has to end this kind of harassment and attempts to create a de facto situation, he added.

He stressed that Turkish diplomacy has sufficient capacity, solution plans, and roadmaps to resolve the problems at the negotiating table.

"Greece should stop running away from the table and avoid from such banditry in the field. The solutions to all problems are at the table. Türkiye is a strong diplomatic state," he said.

As a result of the internal crises of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government, Greece is becoming distant from legitimacy and the law, and acting like a rogue state, he said.

"The line on this issue needs to be drawn well, (crossing) it will not benefit anyone, especially Greece," he added.

On Saturday, two Greek Coast Guard boats opened fire on a ro-ro ship 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Türkiye's southwestern coast of Bozcaada.

The Comoros-flagged ship Anatolian with a crew of 18 was attacked while sailing in international waters, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

After learning about the incident, the Turkish coast guard dispatched two boats and the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the ship. The incident is being investigated.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command shared a video on its website of the harassment fire and a map pinpointing the location where the incident took place.

Türkiye asked Greek authorities for an immediate investigation and explanation of the incident, which is being described as "completely contrary to international law," according to diplomatic sources.