Millions of Russians will no longer be protected by ECHR: Council

Millions of Russians will no longer be protected by the European Convention on Human Rights, the Council of Europe said on Monday, as Moscow will cease to be a party to the convention on Sept. 16.

According to Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary-general of the Strasbourg-based council, with its departure from the convention, Russia "will further isolate itself from the democratic world and deprive more than 140 million Russian citizens of the protection offered by the Convention."

She said the council will continue to support "human rights defenders, democratic forces, free media and independent civil society" members in Russia and "ensure justice and accountability for the people involved."

The 46-nation council aims to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe.

It expelled Russia on March 16, after 26 years of membership, in the wake of the country's war on Ukraine.