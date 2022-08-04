Manchester United defender Alex Telles joins Sevilla on loan

Spanish club Sevilla on Thursday confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United defender Alex Telles.

The Brazilian left-back will be on loan for one season, the club said in a statement.

Telles, 29, will be out of contract at Manchester United in 2024.

He played 50 matches and made eight assists after joining the English side in 2020 following successful stints at Porto and Turkish club Galatasaray.

Telles helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig in 2015 and lifted two Turkish Cups in 2014 and 2015.

He spent a season on loan at Inter Milan before moving to Porto, where he won the top Portuguese league twice in 2018 and 2020, as well as a Portuguese Cup.

Telles scored 26 goals and made 57 assists in 194 matches for Porto.

He is Sevilla's second signing this summer after bringing in Brazilian Marcao from Galatasaray to shore up a defense depleted by the departure of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde.

Carlos, also a center-back from Brazil, has joined English club Aston Villa, which Frenchman Kounde has stayed in La Liga with a switch to Barcelona.



Kaynak: AA_ING