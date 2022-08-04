Zelensky accuses Amnesty of excusing Russian 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday condemned Amnesty International for excusing Russian acts of "terror" after the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas.

Amnesty had tried to "amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim", Zelensky said in his daily address.

"There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist," he added.