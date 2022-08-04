Erdoğan approves Supreme Military Council decisions

Türkiye on Thursday announced decisions taken by the annual Supreme Military Council meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the closed-door meeting in the capital Ankara, Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın told reporters that the term of Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler was extended for another year upon Erdoğan's approval.

He added that Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal and Air Force Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz will retire, and Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu was appointed to the Naval Forces Command, and Combat Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gülan to the Air Force Command.

Kalın said 16 generals and admirals are being promoted to the next ranks and 47 colonels to generals or admirals effective Aug. 30.

As of that date, the number of generals and admirals in the Turkish Armed Forces will rise from 264 to 273, he added.

Before the meeting, the council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Erdoğan wrote in the mausoleum's memorial book that Türkiye continues to rise as an icon of stability and trust in its region at a critical time, adding: "Outstanding achievements on various fronts, from counter-terrorism to cross-border operations, clearly demonstrate the strength, effectiveness, and capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces."

The meeting, which sets the agenda for Türkiye's military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals, and other staffing decisions, lasted one hour.

Among the top officials attending the meeting are Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Education Minister Mahmut Özer, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Hasan Küçükakyüz.