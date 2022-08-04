ITALYS DRAGHI PROMISES DECISION ON ITA SALE IN NEXT 10 DAYS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday evening that his government would decide within the next 10 days whether to approve a joint bid by German airline Lufthansa and shipping company MSC to take a majority stake in Italian airline ITA.



Lufthansa and MSC are launching a bid to buy over 80% of ITA, the successor company to Alitalia. The Italian state is currently ITA's sole owner.



Alongside the Lufthansa/MSC bid, another is being made by US private equity fund Certares with Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines.



Draghi dismissed fears that a delay approving the sale could jeopardize the deal given Italy's political uncertainty as the country prepares to hold early elections on September 25.



"We have to do our duty until the end," Draghi said, adding that he didn't want to leave the decision for the next government.



Rome had initially hoped the decision would be made several weeks ago, but the bidders recently adjusted their offers, according to Finance Minister Daniele Franco.



Lufthansa chief Carsten Spohr warned on Thursday that the airline couldn't wait forever for Rome to make a decision on the matter, though he stopped short of issuing an ultimatum.



