Barcelona sign Polish forward Lewandowski

Barcelona signed Polish forward Robert Lewandowski on Monday.

"Finally I am here and I am very happy to join Barcelona, to be here. The last few days were very long days but in the end the deal is done so now I can focus on a new chapter in my life and a new challenge," Lewandowski, 33, told the Spanish club.

The former Bayern Munich player said he "always wanted to play in (Spain's) LaLiga" and a big club such as Barcelona.

"It is my next step. Also for my private life, it is a new challenge, new life," he said and adding that he aims to win as many titles as possible at Barcelona.

Lewandowski came to Fort Lauderdale near Miami as Barcelona are currently in the US for their summer tour until July 31.

In the Twitter videos posted by the club, Lewandowski met the club President Joan Laporta and new teammates at Barcelona.

However, Barcelona did not disclose any detail about his contract.

Lewandowski, also a Poland regular, previously played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

He has scored 344 goals and produced 72 assists in 375 matches for Bayern Munich since 2014.

Lewandowski, is a 10-time German Bundesliga champion, including two with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012.

He took the rest eight Bundesliga championships with Bayern Munich from 2015 to 2022.

The experienced forward helped Bayern Munich win the 2020 UEFA Champions League.