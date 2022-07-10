FERRARIS LECLERC ENDS DROUGHT WITH VICTORY AT RED BULLS HOME RACE

News
Sport
Ferrari's Leclerc ends drought with victory at Red Bull's home race
Ferrari's Leclerc ends drought with victory at Red Bull's home race
Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.
Published July 10,2022
Subscribe
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended a long dry spell when he impressively beat championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull for victory at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Leclerc triumphed for the first time in three months and the third time of the season as Ferrari got their strategy right to get him back onto the podium for the first time in six races.
But it was a nervy finale for the Scuderia as first their second car from Carlos Sainz went up in flames shortly before the end after an engine problem, and Leclerc then complained about throttle issues in the final laps.
Leclerc won from Saturday's sprint race winner Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to return into second place in the championship, 38 points behind Verstappen.