Turkish sprinter Guliyev wins gold in Mediterranean Games

Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev on Sunday won gold medal in the 2022 Mediterranean Games being held in Algeria.

World and European champion, Guliyev, 32, was the victor in Algeria's Oran, finishing the men's 200 meters final in the first place in 20.21 seconds.

So, the 2018 Mediterranean Games champion retained his title.

Italian athlete Diego Aldo Pettorossi won silver after completing the race in 20.65 seconds.

Meanwile, Spain's Daniel Rodriguez Serrano returned home with a bronze medal, ending with 20.78 seconds.

Separately, Türkiye won two gold medals in Taekwondo as well.

Merve Dincel beat her Spanish opponent Adriana Cerezo Iglesias 7-1 in women's 49 kg gold medal match.

Hatice Kubra Ilgun, another Turkish athlete, won against her Egyptian opponent Ashrakat Darwish 28-7 in women's 57 kg final.

Türkiye's Oguzhan Tuzun also brought home a gold medal in shooting discipline.

Tuzun bagged 29 points in men's trap final, becoming the highest scorer. He beat Croatia's Anton Glasnovic, who had 28 points.

Gian Marco Berti from San Marino scored 19 points to come third in the final.

The multi-sport event will end on July 6.