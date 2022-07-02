Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira terminates contract with Beşiktaş by common consent

Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira has left Beşiktaş, the Turkish club announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old's contract was terminated with mutual agreement and he is now a free agent, according to a club statement.

Teixeira started off his career in Brazil with Vasco da Gama, before moving to Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010, making his mark in a team that won five league titles and seven cups in the space of four years.

He scored 89 goals in 222 matches for Shakhtar.

Teixeira left Ukraine for China in 2016, where he won the championship with Jiangsu FC in 2020, just months before the club ceased operations due to financial issues.

The attacking midfielder was with Beşiktaş for one season, scoring four goals in 31 appearances and helping the Istanbul side lift the Turkish Super Cup.