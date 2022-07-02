Lukashenko says Belarus does not want war with Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus does not want war with Ukraine .

"We are being provoked. I must tell you that around three days ago, maybe more, they tried to strike military targets in Belarus from Ukraine. Thank God, our Pantsir anti-air systems intercepted all the missiles fired by the Ukrainian forces," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.





