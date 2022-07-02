YPG/PKK supporters hold demonstration in Sweden to protest NATO deal

A group of supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group held a demonstration at the Jarntorgetsquare in Gothenburg, protesting the recent memorandum between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland.

Participants carried banners and symbols of the terror group, as well as posters of its convicted head terrorist Abdullah Öcalan.

The supporters of the terror group called on the government to nullify the memorandum signed at the NATO summit in Madrid earlier this week.

Meanwhile, another group of pro-terrorists also gathered at the Mollevangstorget square in the city of Malmo.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance in May, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of NATO's Madrid summit, Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden on Tuesday signed an agreement following four-way talks in the Spanish capital.

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members, but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the agreement, NATO formally invited the two Nordic countries to join the 30-member military alliance.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.