First lady Emine Erdoğan: Türkiye is determined to fight climate change strengthened after ratifying Paris agreement

Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate change , and the resolve was further strengthened after ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement last year, the country's first lady said on Saturday.

Emine Erdoğan made the remarks while attending the program, Sustainable Development-Oriented Circular Economy and Zero Waste Blue, at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

She said climate change and sustainability are multidimensional issues, and that peace and welfare of humanity are linked with the conservation of the world in line with sustainable development goals.

"With sustainable environmental goals, it is possible to change tomorrow by protecting our world today," she said.

To this end, the Zero Waste Project has been effective, Erdoğan said. She initiated the project in 2017 to contain waste in the country under sustainable development principles.

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris Climate Agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change last October.

Signed on Dec. 12, 2015, the agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.