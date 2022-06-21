Former Man Utd winger Giggs resigns as Wales head coach

Ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, who has been charged with assaulting two women, resigned as the Wales head coach late Monday after the Welsh national team had qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in earlier June.

"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect," Giggs said in a statement.

The 48-year-old said that it was "an honor and a privilege" to manage his nation but he does not want that his case would affect Wales' preparations for this year's World Cup.

Giggs said he was happy to work at Wales national team since 2018, and wished the players and staff success at the World Cup and in the future tournaments.

"The FAW (Football Association of Wales) places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru Men's National Team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football," the football body said.

It added that the Welsh FA are in "full focus" on Qatar 2022.

In the 2022 World Cup group stage, Wales will face England, Iran, and the US. The tournament will start on Nov. 21.

Former Manchester United star Giggs has been charged with bodily harming his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville in November 2020, and assaulting Kate's younger sister Emma.

Giggs denied the charges. His trial was postponed until Aug. 8.

In Giggs' absence, Robert Page has been the caretaker head coach for Wales since Nov. 3, 2020.

Page's men reached the last 16 in the UEFA EURO 2020 that was held in the 2021 summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also led Wales to a first World Cup finals since 1958.

Giggs, one of the most decorated Manchester United members and the English club's longtime winger, amassed 64 international caps to score 12 goals for Wales.





