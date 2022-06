US says NATO commitment to Lithuania 'ironclad' after Russia threat

The United States said Tuesday it stood firmly behind Lithuania and NATO commitments to defend it after Russia warned the EU member country over restrictions on rail transit.

"We stand by our NATO allies and we stand by Lithuania," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Specifically our commitment to NATO's Article Five -- the premise that an attack on one would constitute an attack on all -- that commitment on the part of the United States is ironclad," he said.