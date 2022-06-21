Russia says first foreign cargo ship leaves port of Mariupol

The first foreign cargo ship left the port of Mariupol on Tuesday, according to Russian media.

The Turkish Azov Concord started its journey to the Russian city of Novorossiysk without cargo, said the TASS news agency.

The captain of the vessel, Ivan Babenkov, said the ship was repaired of damage caused by the Ukrainian military and a new crew was recruited.

The Azov Concord was supposed to leave the port June 18 and the crew was ready but waited for permission from customs and border services.

Of five more foreign vessels in Mariupol's harbor, the Bulgarian Tsarevna is most likely to sail next as technical preparation and paperwork are coming to the end.