Turkish military delegation to go to Russia for Black Sea grain export corridor talks

A Turkish military delegation will go to Russia this week for talks on a possible Black Sea grain export corridor, Turkish broadcaster Habertürk reported on Tuesday, citing presidency sources.

Broadcaster Habertürk said a four-way meeting between Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations would be held in Istanbul within 10 days, and President Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres could join the meeting.

The sources cited by Haberturk said three corridors would be created under the plan at four separate ports in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa, and that both Ukrainian and Russian food products would be shipped from there. They said 30-35 million tonnes of grain were expected to be shipped from there in 6-8 months.

Russia's defence ministry confirmed that it will hold talks with Turkey about the possible creation of a Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian grain supplies, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in these talks, Peskov was quoted as saying.