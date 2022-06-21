Dortmund set to sign striker Haller from Ajax

Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller from Dutch champions Ajax, according to German news reports on Tuesday.



Broadcasters Sport1 said that Haller, who is to fill the void left by Erling Haaland's departure to Manchester City, has agreed terms with Dortmund on a five-year contract.



The report said that Ajax were yet to accept a Dortmund offer of €33 million ($34.7 million) while Dutch paper De Telegraaf said the clubs were closing in on a agreement which would include guaranteed add-ons.



De Telegraaf said that the deal could be done before the end of the week. Haller has stayed in Ivory Coast, the home country of his mother, after recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Haller, who turns 28 on Wednesday, has a contract until 2024 at Ajax where he arrived in 2021 from West Ham United. He scored 21 goals in the last Dutch league season plus 11 in his maiden Champions League campaign where Ajax reached the last 16.



He has played in the Bundesliga before, at Eintracht Frankfurt 2017-2019.



