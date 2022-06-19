Fenerbahce Beko appoint Dimitrios Itoudis as head coach

Fenerbahce Beko on Sunday announced that they appointed Dimitrios Itoudis as the head coach.

The Yellow Canaries signed with the Greek coach for three years.

Fenerbahce Beko had parted ways with Serbian head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic on Friday.

Dimitrios, 53, who previously coached the Turkish basketball team Banvit in 2013-2014, had also been the head of CSKA Moscow for eight years.

He bagged the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title twice, in 2016 and 2019, and six VTB United League titles (2015-2019, 2021) with the Russian team.

He is also the current head coach of Greece men's national basketball team.