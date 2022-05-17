Juventus 2-2 Lazio: Milinkovic-Savic late show ruins Dybala farewell

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser as Lazio came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Juventus in Turin.



In a match where Juventus paid tribute to departing stars Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, first-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata seemed to have put the Bianconeri in control.



But after Alex Sandro's own goal halved the arrears, Maurizio Sarri's return to the Allianz Stadium ended in chaotic fashion when Milinkovic-Savic fired into the roof of the net with the last kick of the game.



As well as spoiling the farewell home appearances of Chiellini and Dybala, the result boosted Lazio's hopes of beating local rivals Roma to a fifth-place finish in Serie A.



Lazio went close to an early goal when Danilo Cataldi crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar, only for Juventus to take a 10th-minute lead when Vlahovic stooped to head home from Morata's left-wing cross.



The Allianz Stadium then stood to salute legendary Bianconeri captain Chiellini when he was substituted 18 minutes into his final home appearance, the defender passing the armband onto Dybala on his own final Juventus appearance in Turin.



The lively Argentine was at the heart of Juventus' excellent second goal after 36 minutes, finding Juan Cuadrado with a neat backheel before Morata capped the move with a fine finish into the top-right corner.



But Lazio found a route back into the contest when Patric's header deflected off Sandro and into the bottom-left corner six minutes after the break, before Moise Kean almost re-established Juve's two-goal lead with an acrobatic volley.



However, with Juventus just a few seconds away from a hard-fought win, Milinkovic-Savic pounced after Mattia Perin turned Toma Basic's effort away, firing home the rebound to secure a dramatic draw for Sarri's side.



