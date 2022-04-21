NBA: OT win gives Sixers 3-0 edge on Raptors

Joel Embiid sank a turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to play in overtime and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will look to complete a sweep on Saturday in Toronto.

Embiid scored 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter and finished with 13 rebounds. His winner came, on an inbounds play after a timeout, came on a pass from former Raptor Danny Green.

Tyrese Maxey and James Harden each added 19 points for the 76ers. OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 for the Raptors.

CELTICS 114, NETS 107

Jaylen Brown scored 10 fourth-quarter points as Boston erased a 17-point deficit and rallied for a victory over visiting Brooklyn to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Brown made 9 of 18 shots and drove a defensive effort that held Brooklyn to 17 points in the final 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum added 19 points, including seven straight down the stretch for the Celtics. Tatum shot 5 of 16, but his 3-pointer over Goran Dragic opened a 108-96 lead with 2:07 remaining.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 27 points but shot 4 of 17 from the floor. He had six turnovers and never found a rhythm under constant double-team pressure in the fourth quarter. Bruce Brown added 23 but former Celtic Kyrie Irving was serenaded with boos at every turn and scored 10 on 4-of-13 shooting.

BULLS 114, BUCKS 110

DeMar DeRozan scored a postseason-career-high 41 points as visiting Chicago earned a win over Milwaukee in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 heading to Game 3 in Chicago on Friday.

DeRozan sank 16 of his 31 field-goal attempts and all nine of his free-throw attempts. He also made a critical layup with 18.2 seconds left to play after Milwaukee had trimmed a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to three. Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists on 11-of-20 shooting.