Biden to host Greek Premier Mitsotakis on May 16

US President Joe Biden will host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House on May 16, the White House said Thursday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said next month's visit will provide "an opportunity to affirm our strong bilateral partnership."

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression," she said in a statement, noting Biden and Mitsotakis will also cover topics including climate change and energy security.

"The leaders will take stock of our joint efforts to promote global security through NATO, as well as our shared goals for peace and prosperity in the region. They will also celebrate the history, democratic values, and trade and investment links that have united our peoples and countries for generations," she added.