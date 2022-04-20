DORTMUND DEFENDER AKANJI WANTS TO DELAY BAYERNS TITLE PARTY

Borussia Dortmund Manuel Akanji will travel to Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga top encounter on Saturday but is determined not to be a guest at a championship celebration.



"We want to try to prevent that as long as possible," the defender told Sky television on Wednesday.



Dortmund are second in the table but trail Bayern by nine points with just four matches remaining. Victory for Bayern on Saturday will confirm a 10th consecutive title and even a draw would all but conclude matters.



Akanji, however, is hoping to end a frustrating season on a high note.



"We will try to make it hard for Bayern again," he said. "Of course, a lot depends on our form. On our consistency and also on Bayern."

