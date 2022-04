Istanbul side Galatasaray on Monday beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 in the last game of the Turkish Super Lig week 33.

The goals of Dutch winger Ryan Babel in the 51st minute and Turkish attacker Halil Dervisoglu in the 53rd minute brought victory to the Lions at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray, who have had a rough time getting successful results lately, are at number 12 in the Super Lig standings with 44 points, while Yeni Malatyaspor are dead last, 20th, with 20 points.