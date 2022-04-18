IMF chief, Malala Yousafzai urge more funding for girls' education

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai have called for more investment in girls' education.



"If we want to bring the economy back on track. We have to make the right investments," Georgieva said on Monday, at the start of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank.



"If you want growth to be higher, If you want your budget revenues to increase, please educate girls, and empower women," she said.



"No country can succeed without tapping the full potential of all people - men and women. It's like clapping with one hand."



The annual gathering in Washington is attended by finance ministers, central bankers and other representatives of the global financial and development sectors.



Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai joined the event via videolink and also urged those attending to increase funding for girls' education and promote equality for women.



This, she argued, contributes to a country's economic performance, helps fight poverty and curbs conflict.



In 2014, Yousafzai, now 24, became the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for her commitment to education. She was already an activist when militants shot her in the head on a bus on her way home from school in an attempt to silence her.



