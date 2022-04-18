Top UN humanitarian official to visit Turkey to discuss Ukraine

Saying he was "impressed" by Turkish efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the top UN official for humanitarian aid said he will visit Turkey this week to discuss the war eight weeks on.

"I'm really impressed by the way Turkey has been able to present itself to both sides as a genuinely valuable and useful host to those talks with all the difficulties," Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told a Monday press conference, referring to mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

The UN official will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his two-day visit-Wednesday and Thursday-and discuss a humanitarian cease-fire, evacuation of civilians, and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

He also said he hoped Turkey will host a humanitarian contact group.

"There isn't a mediation really going on between the Russians and the Ukrainians but the Turks come closest to it, I think, of all member states," he said.

The announcement came a day after Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and recent tensions in Jerusalem in a phone call.

The two leaders stressed the importance of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and efforts in Turkey to settle disagreements between the parties.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.