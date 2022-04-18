Turkish leader vows continued efforts for cease-fire in Ukraine war, then lasting peace

Vowing continued Turkish efforts for peace in Ukraine, the nation's president on Monday stressed a push for a cease-fire and then lasting peace to end the eight-week-old war.

Forging first a truce and then lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia would be among the "most auspicious actions done in humanity's name," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara after an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner with a group of ambassadors for the holy month of Ramadan.

"I wholeheartedly believe that a peaceful solution can be found through dialogue on the basis of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Erdoğan underlined.

Russia and Ukraine have made progress, but images from the cities of Bucha and Irpin as well as the targeting of civilians in Kramatorsk cast a shadow over Turkey's efforts, he added, referring to images of carnage that made headlines worldwide.

The Turkish leader also pledged to continue efforts to achieve an outcome from talks in Istanbul that is satisfactory to both sides and the international community.

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul late last month hosted landmark peace talks between Ukrainian and Russia delegations.

Turning to the normalization process with Armenia, Erdoğan stressed that Turkey is "sincerely" continuing the normalization process and is also working to prevent "new tensions" and maintain stability in its neighbor the Balkans.

Long divided by such issues as borders and the events of 1915, Turkey and Armenia last December named special envoys to discuss the normalization of ties. Two rounds of talks followed on Jan. 14 and then on Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its war on Ukraine, an issue that has dominated the global agenda ever since.