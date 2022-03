Veteran forward Islam Slimani scored five minutes before half-time to give Algeria a 1-0 win over Cameroon in Douala on Friday in the first leg of a World Cup play-off.

Slimani soared in a crowded goalmouth to powerfully head a Youcef Belaili free-kick past goalkeeper Andre Onana into the roof of the net.

Even 11 minutes of added time could not bring Cameroon an equaliser and they must now win in Blida on Tuesday to avoid missing successive World Cup tournaments.