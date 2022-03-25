Sebastian Vettel to miss Saudi Arabian GP due to COVID

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will miss his second consecutive race of the year, the Sebastian Vetteln Grand Prix, due to COVID-19, Formula 1 confirmed on Friday.

"The news means that, as in Bahrain, Nico Hulkenberg will be called up for Aston Martin, with the German having remained in the Middle East in case he was required to jump into the AMR22," Formula 1 said in a statement, referring to the Aston Martin team's racing car to take part in the event.

"Hulkenberg will now get to experience the dramatic Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the very first time, following a difficult opening Grand Prix for Aston Martin in Sakhir, which saw neither Hulkenberg nor Lance Stroll score," it added.

Four-time world champion Vettel was out of the season-opening Bahrain GP after testing positive for the coronavirus, with his countryman Hulkenberg replacing him at the British-based team.

Formula 1 noted that Aston Martin expect Vettel to be fit for the Australian GP, taking place on April 8-10.