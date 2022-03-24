English forward Jermain Defoe retires from football

Former England forward Jermain Defoe retired Thursday from football at the age of 39.

"After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It's been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me," Defoe wrote on Twitter.

Defoe made his professional debut in 1999 at the age of 17 but he said he feels now it is the right time to end his more than two-decade career.

"I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game," he said. "Football will always remain in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I've had."

Defoe thanked fans from the clubs that he played with, along with teammates, coaches, staff as well as his mother.

He scored 286 club goals in 731 appearances.

Defoe played for English clubs Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bournemouth.

He also had overseas experience, appearing for Scotland's Rangers and Canada-based Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

He won the 2008 English League Cup with Tottenham Hotspur and helped the Rangers earn the 2021 Scottish Premiership.

Defoe previously assumed the role of player-coach while at Rangers in June 2021 but left the Glasgow club for Sunderland in January.

Separately he played for the English national team from 2004 - 2017 where he had 57 caps and scored 20 goals for the Three Lions.

Defoe played for his nation at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where England were eliminated in the last 16 after a 4-1 loss to Germany in South Africa.