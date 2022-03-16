Djokovic can play French Open 'as things stand,' organizers say

Unvaccinated tennis players, including Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic, will be able to play at the 2022 French Open "as things stand," organizers said on Wednesday.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told a news conference.

The 2022 French Open is scheduled to be held between May 22-June 5 in Paris.

France lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Masks are no longer compulsory indoors except in hospitals, nursing homes, and public transport, and people are not required to show their vaccine pass to enter restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and stadiums.

Djokovic, who is a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is now free to defend his French Open title.

The world no. 2 in men's tennis won it in 2016 and 2021.

The 34-year-old was previously expelled from Australia and barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open for skipping COVID-19 vaccination.

The Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open are the four majors in tennis.

The Serbian superstar previously told the media that he was willing to miss the upcoming Grand Slams if vaccination is mandatory.

Last week Djokovic said that he would miss US tournaments Indian Wells and Miami Open as the vaccine rules prevent him from entering the country.

Indian Wells Masters started on March 7 in California and will go through March 20. It will be followed by the Miami Open between March 21- April 3.

Separately the French Open organizers stated that Russian and Belarusian players, including world no.1 Daniil Medvedev, who are suspended due to Russia's war in Ukraine, will also be allowed to participate in the tournament on the condition that they compete as neutral athletes.

Late February, Russian star Medvedev topped the ATP Rankings with 8,615 points, surpassing Djokovic.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation. It led to financial sanctions on Moscow, spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia, and prompted a ban of Russian teams and clubs from international sports events.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.