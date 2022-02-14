Beşiktaş draw with Adana Demirspor in riveting match

After an anxious game of nerves, Beşiktaş managed to bag a 1-1 draw with Adana Demirspor in a Monday Spor Toto Super Lig match.

Home team Adana Demirspor scored the equalizer near the end of the game. In addition, their winning goal was disallowed after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) checked for an offside decision.

Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira scored a header in the 31st minute as Beşiktaş drew the first blood in the Mediterranean province of Adana. He was free to make a powerful header at Yeni Adana Stadium.

Adana Demirspor defender Samet Akaydin equalized for his club in the 92nd minute. Akaydin scored a close-range header. His teammate Talha Sanuc nodded the ball to find Akaydin after a corner kick.

In the 94th minute, Akaydin also unleashed a right-footed volley to score the winner for his team in a scramble in the Beşiktaş box. But it was declared offside after a VAR review.

It was not the first time that Adana Demirspor got their goal canceled after a VAR check.

In the 42nd minute of the match, Balotelli fired a low shot to put the ball into the Beşiktaş net. But it became void for a foul before the Italian forward scored.

Balotelli's teammate Matias Vargas fouled Beşiktaş' Rachid Ghezzal before the goal.

So Beşiktaş, who escaped with a draw, has 38 points in 25 league matches to be in the eighth spot in the league table.

Adana Demirspor are in the third position in Super Lig with 41 points.

Under the Italian manager Vincenzo Montella, Adana Demirspor has a fruitful season in the league.