Beijing Winter Olympics announce 5 new Games-related Covid-19 cases

Olympics organizers reported just five new coronavirus cases related to the Beijing Winter Games in their Wednesday report.



The newly infected people included three athletes or team members.



They were detected after about 70,000 coronavirus tests were carried out on Tuesday.



All participants are completely separated from the general Chinese population - this includes everyone from athletes to journalists.



To detect infections as quickly as possible, every participant in the loop must take a daily test.



The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 infections detected at the Beijing Winter Games to 398 since January 23.



