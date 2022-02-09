Samsung unveils new smartphones, tablets

Samsung unveiled three new smartphones for its Galaxy S22 lineup Wednesday and another three tablets in its Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The new smartphone lineup includes the standard S22 with a 6.1-inch screen, the S22+ that has a 6.6-inch display and the S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.

They will have a starting price of $800, $1,000 and $1,200, respectively, in the US.

Samsung said all models come with the company's fastest chip ever and have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, while the latter two models support 5G networks.

All three phones will be available in four colors -- white, pink, black and green -- but the S22 Ultra will also be available in burgundy and equipped with an S Pen for note-taking and drawing.

Other colors for online exclusive orders will include graphite, cream, sky blue and violet for the S22 and S22+ and red for the S22 Ultra.

All are equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint and face recognition for biometric authentication, featuring aluminum frame, water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The S22 and S22+ will have a 10 megapixel (MP) selfie camera on the front and a three-lens camera system on the back: a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The S22 Ultra has a 108MP wide-angle lens and two 10MP telephoto cameras, in addition to a 40MP selfie camera.

While the S22 will be powered by a 3700 milliampere per hour (mAh) battery with 25 watts (W) of super-fast charging, the S22+ and S22 Ultra has 4500mAh and 5000mAh batteries, respectively, as they support 45W super-fast charging.

The S22 Ultra will support additional storage up to 1 terabyte, while the other two models support 256 gigabytes.

TABLETS

The South Korean tech firm Android tablets Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch screen, while the S8+ has 12.4 inches of display and the S8 Ultra with 14.6 inches.

They will have 24% faster central processor and 52% faster graphics processing -- the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy tablet, according to Samsung. All models support 5G networks.

While the Galaxy Tab S8 will have a price tag of $700, it will be followed by S8+ at $900 and S8 Ultra at $1,100 in the US. They all have an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

All three come with the brand new S Pen, which magnetically snaps to the back of the tablet to charge and allow users to take memos, sketches and drawings, in addition to edit videos faster and more accurately in S Pen responsiveness.

Users will also be able to transfer huge photos and video files to their phones or personal computers with ease, according to Samsung.

The dual front camera in Tab S8 Ultra with ultra-wide and wide lenses provide a large field of view with optimal 4K video recording. The other two models have ultra wide front camera. All three models are equipped with 12MP cameras.

The S8 will be powered by a 8,000 mAh battery, S8+ and S8 Ultra have 10,090 mAh and 11,200 mAh batteries, respectively.

Coming with armor aluminum casing that guards the tablets against bumps and drops, Samsung said the new lineup is the company's thinnest and toughest tablets.