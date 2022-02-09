 Contact Us
Turkey, UK to hold 1st strategic dialogue meeting on Thursday

Published February 10,2022
Senior Turkish and British officials are set to gather for the first strategic dialogue meeting on Thursday in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fuat Kaymakçı, deputy minister of foreign affairs and director for EU affairs of Turkey, and Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the British Foreign Office, will co-chair the meeting.

Kaymakçı and Barton are to address all aspects of bilateral relations during talks, and "views will be exchanged on Turkey-EU relations and regional issues," the statement said.