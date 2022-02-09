Turkey, UK to hold 1st strategic dialogue meeting on Thursday

Senior Turkish and British officials are set to gather for the first strategic dialogue meeting on Thursday in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fuat Kaymakçı, deputy minister of foreign affairs and director for EU affairs of Turkey, and Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the British Foreign Office, will co-chair the meeting.

Kaymakçı and Barton are to address all aspects of bilateral relations during talks, and "views will be exchanged on Turkey-EU relations and regional issues," the statement said.