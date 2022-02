Three ships belonging to the Russian navy passed through the Bosphorus on Wednesday en route to the Black Sea.

The Pyotr Morgunov, Olenegorskiy Gorniak and Georgiy Pobedonosets from the Russian Black Sea fleet entered the Bosphorus at around 8.30 p.m. local time [1730GMT].

The Turkish Coast Guard Command accompanied the ships, which continued their course in the direction of the Black Sea.

No information was provided about which port the ships would dock.