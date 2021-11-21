Fenerbahce defeats Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Super Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Sunday in the nail-biter Turkish Super Lig derby.

Galatasaray hosted Fenerbahçe at the most anticipated match of week 13 at Nef Stadium.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu scored the opening for Galatasaray with a close-range finish in the 16th minute.

Romanian winger Olimpiu Morutan whipped the cross from the right flank to assist Akturkoglu.

In minute 31, Mesut Ozil made a run half the pitch and stayed one-on-one with Lions goalie Fernando Muslera.

Ozil leveled the game with a classy finish as Irfan Can Kahveci provided the assist for Ozil.

Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men after defender Marcel Tisserand was shown a red card for a foul on Akturkoglu in the 82nd minute.

After a minute, Galatasaray found the second goal with a header from Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne but it was disallowed following a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) decision for a foul on Fenerbahçe's Mergim Berisha.

In the 97th minute, Fenerbahçe sealed a 2-1 win with the stoppage-time goal by Portuguese midfielder Miguel Crespo da Silva.



