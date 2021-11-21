SUDANS HAMDOK, BURHAN SIGN POLITICAL AGREEMENT IN KHARTOUM

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is reinstated on Sunday as he and Abdel Fettah al-Burhan signed a political agreement in Khartoum.

Hamdok said that he was signing the agreement to be able to put an end to the bloodshed of the Sudanese youth. The agreement will also help Sudan to restore its democratic transition, he added.

On the other hand, Burhan said he thanks Hamdok for remaining a trustworthy partner in this process.

The agreement in question has 14 points in total and it was signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum. Along with the reinstatement of the Hamdok as Prime Minister, it will also pave the way for the release of other civilian leaders.