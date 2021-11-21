Turkish vice president slams Greece over new footage of migrant pushback

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Sunday slammed Greek forces after footage showed irregular migrants, including women and children, being pushed back.

Oktay shared a video on Twitter showing the Greek coast guard opening fire and pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters, creating turbulence around the boat.

"Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean! Shame on you!" he wrote.

Recalling his meeting with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday, Oktay wrote that he conveyed the expectation that Greece's inhumane pushbacks are unacceptable and that Frontex and the Greek authorities fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a video with Anadolu Agency of Greek Coast Guards pointing guns at refugees, battering and pushing them into Turkish territorial waters.

Footage captured at different times shows that Greek forces pushed back irregular migrants, including women and children.

The coast guards can be seen clearly in the footage, dragging migrants' boats into Turkish territorial waters.

The Greek forces also used dangerous maneuvers and attempted to sink the migrant boat to prevent it from passing.

The footage also includes moments when Greek forces opened fire in the air and around the boat.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.